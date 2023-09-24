Jalpaiguri: Mother, son electrocuted

Jalpaiguri: A man and his mother died due to electrocution in an incident that occurred on Sunday in Adar Para area of Ward 11 of Jalpaiguri Municipality. The deceased were identified as Tinku Roy (43) and Nanibala Roy (62).



Upon receiving information, workers from the Electricity department, Kotwali Police, and firefighters from the Jalpaiguri Fire Station rushed to the scene. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. On Saturday night, Tinku’s house had no electricity while the nearby houses did. After filing a complaint with the Electricity department, workers arrived at night to fix the issue, according to Tapeshwar Singh, a neighbour.

He stated: “Suddenly, this morning, there was a scream from Tinku’s house. When I tried to enter their house, I received an electric shock upon touching the gate. Subsequently, an electric tester was brought and it revealed that the entire house was charged with electricity. Consequently, I informed the fire brigade, Electricity department, and the police. After the electricity workers arrived and disconnected power from the main line, the duo was found dead.”

Another neighbour, Paritash Sarkar, said: “Tinku had two children and a wife in the house, in addition to his mother. However, they survived as they were on the bed at the time of the incident.”

The incident has emerged as a cause of concern among neighbours. Meanwhile, when contacted, the Gopalpur House Supply office of the Electricity Distribution Company declined to comment.