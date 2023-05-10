Jalpaiguri Medical College takes social media route to encourage blood donation

Jalpaiguri Medical College authorities have taken an innovative initiative by organising a unique social media reel competition to encourage the new generation to participate in blood donation.

Previously, various initiatives, including street dramas, have been undertaken to promote blood donation.

However, they have not yielded much result. Considering the active presence of the current generation on social media, the decision to utilise social media as a means of promotion has been taken. The competition will serve as the platform for implementation.

Blood collection primarily relies on voluntary blood donations. Compared to the daily requirement of blood, there is a significant shortage in its collection. Over three months, from February to April, a total of 1,049 units of blood have been collected from camps.

Additionally, 2,357 units have been collected from voluntary donors for the treatment of patients as per requirements. In these three months, a total of 3,406 units of blood have been collected at the blood bank. On average, approximately 50 to 60 units of blood are provided daily from the blood bank to various departments of hospitals, government institutions, and private nursing homes in the district.

“An initiative has been taken to raise awareness among the new generation about blood donation and its importance. Considering the significant influence of social media on the new generation, we have decided to organise a reel competition on social media focusing on the reasons for donating blood and its positive aspects. Participants will create reels through acting, and the first, second, and third places will be selected, with awards given accordingly. The reels will be showcased on the website of the medical college,” said Dr Kalyan Khan, the Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal of Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital.