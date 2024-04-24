Jalpaiguri Medical College launches biopsy testing service

Jalpaiguri: After a wait of almost one-and-a-half years, the biopsy testing has finally commenced at the Pathology department laboratory of Jalpaiguri Government Medical College. The college authorities announced that the testing began on Tuesday, with an experienced team assembled for the task. Initially, the process is manual, but plans are in place to introduce automatic machines in the future. Since this service is provided free-of-charge, the medical college anticipates significant financial relief for patients and their families.



Kalyan Khan, MSVP (Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal) of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, stated: “The introduction of this testing service in the Pathology department marks a significant advancement for the medical college, benefitting both patients and their families.” According to medical college sources, when patients undergo surgery at the hospital, doctors often recommend tissue biopsy of the affected area as per standard procedures. Previously, due to the lack of facilities in Jalpaiguri town, samples had to be sent to Siliguri, incurring considerable expenses. However, with the initiation of biopsy testing at Jalpaiguri Medical College’s pathology department laboratory, this issue is now resolved. The Pathology department comprises a total of six doctors for conducting these examinations, including three faculty members, two specialist doctors and one senior resident doctor. Additionally, two technicians have been appointed.

Dr Nirmal Kumar Bhattacharya, Associate Professor of Pathology department, emphasised the importance of introducing biopsy testing for both patient care and medical education. He noted that on the first day, multiple tissue samples were received for biopsy.

The testing process involves several steps and will initially be performed manually, resulting in some delay in reporting. However, the subsequent introduction of automatic machines will expedite the process.