Jalpaiguri Medical College enhances security following RG Kar incident

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital has heightened security on the heels of the RG Kar Medical College incident. Following directives from the state Health department, a meeting was convened on Monday with key stakeholders, including Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Saubhanik Mukhopadhyay, the hospital security in-charge, nursing staff and district administration representatives.



Dr Prabir Kumar Dev, principal of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, outlined the new security measures after the meeting. “We are not only increasing security but also conducting a thorough review of our existing protocols. To enhance surveillance, we have already installed 80 CCTV cameras across the college and hospital premises. Additional cameras will be strategically placed in sensitive areas, with support from local police,” Dr Dev said. The principal also emphasised the need for a dedicated police outpost at the hospital. “While we recognise the need for a police outpost, the current infrastructure does not support this. We are exploring options to provide the necessary facilities and have requested the Additional Director General (ADG) to assist in establishing the outpost,” he added.

The meeting also addressed concerns about inadequate facilities, including the shortage of toilets. Plans are underway to engage the Public Works Department (PWD) to identify locations for new restrooms. Dr. Dev also mentioned ongoing efforts to increase the number of security personnel, admitting that the current number is insufficient. An application will be submitted to higher authorities to address this issue, he said.