Jalpaiguri Med Hosp launches ‘reserve system’ to prevent blood wastage

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital has launched a new initiative aimed at reducing blood wastage in its blood bank. The hospital has implemented a “reserve system” to ensure that blood is used efficiently and only when necessary. Under this system, blood of the specific type required for a patient’s surgery will be reserved in the patient’s name based on the doctor’s advice. Only when the blood is deemed essential will the reserved units be handed over to the patient’s family.



Hospital sources reveal that doctors often prescribe blood in advance of surgeries as a precaution. Consequently, the patient’s relatives secure blood from the blood bank, but in many cases, the blood is ultimately not needed. Due to government regulations, once blood has been dispatched from the blood bank, it cannot be returned, even if unused, leading to significant wastage.

The hospital has reported that approximately 30 units of blood are wasted each month due to this issue. To address this, the college council recently decided to introduce the reserve system.

Dr. Kalyan Khan, Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, explained the new procedure: “When a doctor prescribes blood, the specific blood type will be reserved in advance in the patient’s name.

This reserved blood will not be available to others. When the doctor orders the blood to be administered, the patient’s family can then collect it from the blood bank. This system, which has been in place for a short period, has already shown success in preventing blood wastage. Blood will be held in reserve for up to 120 hours, after which it will be made available to other patients if not used.”

The hospital administration also claims that this initiative has helped curb the activities of brokers who exploit blood scarcity, ensuring a more ethical and efficient use of resources.