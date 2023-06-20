Jalpaiguri Med College to launch ‘midwifery’ training centre

JALPAIGURI : After the Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College (NRS Hospital) an initiative has been taken to establish a midwifery training centre at Jalpaiguri Medical College.



To ensure that the infrastructure is ready before the centre’s opening, a two-member team from UNICEF visited various locations within the college along the Mother and Child Hub on Tuesday.

Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital alone performs an average of 17 to 25 normal deliveries daily, which is significantly higher than other hospitals and health centres of the Jalpaiguri district. Currently, these deliveries are carried out by gynaecologists, with assistance from nurses. The introduction of the midwifery training centre aims to enable B.Sc nursing graduates to handle normal deliveries. This will allow gynaecologists time to focus more on complicated cases.

Kalyan Khan, the MSVP of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, stated: “Currently, normal deliveries are handled by gynaecologists, with the support of nurses. If nurses who have completed their B.Sc nursing can handle normal deliveries, gynaecologists can devote more attention to complex cases. In essence, these nurses will serve as substitutes for gynaecologists in normal delivery cases. An official directive has been issued in accordance with the guidelines provided by ‘WHO’ on this matter”.

At present, NRS houses such training centres. The proposal to establish a second training centre at Jalpaiguri Medical College has been put forward.

In line with this proposal, Doctors Vinita and Suman, on behalf of UNICEF, visited the Nursing Training School, SNCU, and the Mother and Child Hub of the Medical College on Tuesday.

The aim is to gather nurses from various hospitals and health centres that have completed their B.Sc Nursing and provide them with one and a half years of training to enhance their expertise in normal delivery techniques.