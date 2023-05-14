Jalpaiguri Med College to assign mentors for students

jalpaiguri: The authorities of Jalpaiguri Medical College have taken up the initiative to assign mentors for students of the college. Both hostel residents and students residing outside the hostel can seek guidance from their mentors.



The present academic session has commenced at the Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital with a total of 100 students. In addition to students from this state, students from neighboring states have also been admitted at the college.

Due to the academic pressure faced by the students, mentors have been introduced to support their mental well-being. The students have been divided into several groups, and each group has been assigned a teacher as its mentor.

The students can discuss not only academic matters but also other issues with their respective mentors and seek appropriate advice from them.

Debashis Bhattacharya, the Director of Medical Education (DME), visited the newlyconstructed academic building of Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. He expressed his views, saying: “This is a positive approach. Boys and girls are coming to study medicine from both within and outside the state. This arrangement has been made to ensure that students do not face mental problems or pressure. The authorities of Jalpaiguri Medical College have assigned mentors with the responsibility of grooming the students.”