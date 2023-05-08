Jalpaiguri Med College starts issuing special disability certificates to Thalassemia patients

jalpaiguri/malda: The West Bengal Government in the past had assured that special disability certificates would be provided to individuals affected by Thalassemia from Thalassemia units. Instructions have been issued by the state government to this effect. Jalpaiguri Medical College authorities initiated the process of issuing special disability certificates during an event held on Monday to mark the World Thalassemia Day. The authorities said that the work of giving certificates will be completed within the next two weeks.



Kalyan Khan, the Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal (MSVP) of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, said: “In 2016, the Rights for People with Disabilities Act was enacted. The directive was to issue special certificates to individuals affected by a total of 21 diseases, including hemophilia, Thalassemia, and sickle cell anemia.”

“On July 20, 2022, the state government announced that the certificates will be provided from all Thalassemia units across the state. Previously, these certificates were issued from Kolkata Medical College and NRS. Now, it is convenient for individuals affected by this disease that the state government has given instructions to provide certificates from every Thalassemia unit. The process of issuing the certificates will be completed within the next two weeks. This will benefit individuals affected by the disease in various aspects,” Khan added.

According to information obtained from the Thalassemia Unit of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, a total of 7,790 individuals underwent Thalassemia tests from February to April of the current year. At present, there are 31 individuals affected by Beta Thalassemia in the district. Additionally, there are 191 carriers of Thalassemia.

Meanwhile in Malda, in order to spread awareness about the disease, a rally was taken out to encourage people to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassemia.

The theme for the International Thalassaemia Day 2023 is “Be Aware. Share. Care: Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassaemia Care Gap.The Thalassemia Control Unit of Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in association with Malda District Voluntary Blood Donors’ Forum and Malda Medium Club observed the Thalassemia day in the conference hall of the blood bank.The children suffering from the disorder also took out a rally to encourage more people to come forward to donate blood as this disorder requires them to be put on a blood transfusion regime.

BK Ghosh, in-charge of the unit, said: “There are more than 700 patients recorded in Malda in need of blood transfusion. Some of them have a rare group of blood so more blood donation will pave the way for their better living. The other way is to create awareness among all so that no more children are born with the disorder. There is a simple blood test done free of cost in Malda Medical College and Hospital to cure

the disorder.”