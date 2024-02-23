Jalpaiguri Med College appeals to dist admin for assistance

Some individuals have been occupying hospital beds for extended periods at Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, ranging from two months to a year, despite having recovered.

Astonishingly, none of these individuals are currently unwell; rather, the prolonged hospital stay is due to the absence of family members to take

them home. The authorities at Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital are grappling with this issue and they plan to approach the Jalpaiguri district administration to facilitate the return of these recovered patients to their homes.

Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital’s Assistant Superintendent, Dr Surojit Sen, expressed concern, stating: “There is a patient who has been in the hospital for one year even after recovery. This not only risks physical health but also obstructs the availability of beds for incoming patients. Hence, we are escalating thematter to the administration for resolution.” According to hospital sources, a total of 12 patients are currently in this situation. Among them, five are in the Female Medical department of the super-specialty hospital, one in the Male Medical department, two in the Male Surgical department, and four in the Psychiatric department. While most of these individuals are residents of Jalpaiguri and nearby areas, four patients from the Psychiatric department hail from Bangladesh and Nepal, adding a layer of complexity to the issue. Despite repeated attempts to contact their families, none have come forward to collect them.

Dr Anirban Roy, head of the Psychiatric department, highlighted the challenges, stating: “After persistent efforts, we managed to send a resident of Odisha home last week who was here since 2019. However, two foreigners, one from Assam, and one from Dhupguri remain unresolved. The family in Dhupguri has conveyed their refusal to accept the patient, intensifying our concerns over this matter.”