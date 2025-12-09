Jalpaiguri: Mass fish deaths reported in Teesta River; locals suspect ‘poisoning’

Jalpaiguri: Months after a similar incident earlier this year, the Teesta River has once again witnessed a mass death of fish, sparking alarm among locals and the Fisheries department. On Tuesday morning, large quantities of dead fish were seen floating near Domohani, about 10 km from Jalpaiguri town.

Various species, including Rohu, Barilius barila, Long-whiskered catfish, Pool Barb, Spotted Snakehead, Flat fish, and Snakehead, were found dead on the water surface. After being informed, officials from the Fisheries department rushed to the spot and began collecting fish and water samples for examination.

Locals said this incident mirrors the February episode when poisonous oil was allegedly mixed into stagnant water near Sardapally, killing a huge number of fish. On Tuesday, too, miscreants reportedly poured poisonous oil into a slow-moving stretch of the Teesta near Domohani before dawn. The toxin caused fish to float to the surface, and the culprits are suspected to have collected many of them before sunrise.

As news spread, people started gathering near the riverbank, and several were seen collecting dead fish using utensils, bags, and containers.

Saraj Chandra Das, district secretary of the North Bengal Fishermen’s Forum, said: “After receiving the news, I went to the spot and alerted the Fisheries department. Some unscrupulous traders kill river fish using poison or electric shocks. I have urged officials to identify the offenders and take strict action. People who collected the fish have been told not to sell or consume them.”

Ramesh Chandra Biswas, Assistant Director of the Jalpaiguri District Fisheries department, said: “We have collected dead fish and water samples. Initially, it appears that toxic oil-like substances were mixed into the river. Loudspeaker announcements have been made instructing people not to eat or sell the dead fish. Awareness camps will soon be organised in riverside areas and markets, and helpline numbers will be publicised for reporting such illegal activities.”