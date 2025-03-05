Jalpaiguri: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Special POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with an additional two-month imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Judge Rintu Sur further directed the district’s Legal Services Authority to compensate the victim with Rs 4 lakh for her suffering.

The incident took place in June 2024 in the Bhaktinagar Police Station area. According to case details, the accused, a neighbour of the minor, took advantage of her being alone at home. He lured her to an abandoned road and raped her, threatening her not to disclose the incident.

A few days later, he assaulted her again when she was playing near an under-construction building at the locality. Upon returning home, the girl confided in her mother, who immediately lodged a complaint at Bhaktinagar Police Station on June 12, 2024. Police registered a case under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Debashis Dutta stated: “The accused lured the minor to a deserted road and sexually assaulted her. He then threatened her to remain silent. A few days later, he attacked her again when she was playing near an under-construction building. The police conducted a prompt investigation and submitted the charge sheet within six months.”

“The court, based on documentary evidence and testimonies from nine witnesses, delivered its verdict within nine months. This ruling marks a significant step in ensuring justice for victims of sexual violence against minors,” Dutta added.