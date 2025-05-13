Jalpaiguri: Man poisons specially-abled infant daughter, kills self

Jalpaiguri: A tragic incident unfolded in Singimari area of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday as a man allegedly poisoned his seven-month-old specially-abled daughter before taking his own life. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the village.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as Deepak Roy (30) and his daughter Anurika Roy. Upon receiving information about the unnatural deaths, officials from Maynaguri Police Station rushed to the spot, recovered both bodies from their residence, and sent them to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Local sources said Deepak had been under immense mental stress following a series of personal tragedies. Approximately four months ago, his specially-abled wife also died by suicide. Their infant daughter, suffering from a serious congenital condition, had recently returned from Kolkata after receiving treatment. On the morning of the incident, Deepak reportedly poisoned his daughter, ingested poison himself, and then took his own life by hanging.

Kalidas Roy, Deepak’s brother-in-law, said: “Two days ago, Deepak returned from Kolkata with his daughter after treatment. This morning, he locked himself in his room and did not respond to repeated calls. When the door was finally broken open, we discovered the tragic scene.”

Sanatan Roy, father of Deepak, stated: “The child was born with physical disabilities. After her mother passed away, there was no one to care for her. Deepak worked at a private bank but struggled to manage his job and care for his daughter. We never imagined something like this would happen.”

District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath confirmed: “Two bodies have been recovered and sent for autopsy. A detailed investigation is underway.”