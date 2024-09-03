Jalpaiguri: Man held for ‘raping minor’

Siliguri: A 48-year-old man was arrested on allegations of raping a 14-year-old minor. The incident happened in Jalpaiguri district.



The accused has been identified as Bimal Sen, a neighbour of the minor who is a mason by profession and has been staying with his wife and three children in the area. The accused and the victim’s family had a good bond. The victim’s parents both worked outside. Therefore, they used to keep the victim in the accused house when they went to work.Taking the opportunity, the accused allegedly raped her. The incident came to light on Sunday.

That night, the victim’s family lodged a written complaint at the police station, and soon after that, the police

arrested Bimal.

The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Monday. Police have started an investigation into the incident.