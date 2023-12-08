Jalpaiguri: Mamata to hand over land leases to tea workers

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to distribute land leases to tea workers in a meeting at Banarhat, in proximity to Union minister John Barla’s residence, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



Contrary to the Union minister’s tenure, the tea belt residents have reportedly not received any substantial benefits. This has sparked enthusiasm among the people in the Banarhat area, particularly tea workers.

Sources indicate that several projects will be unveiled for Jalpaiguri district during the meeting on December 11 at the Tarun Sangha Ground in Banarhat. The agenda includes granting land leases to approximately 1700 tea workers from various gardens in the district, inauguration of the crèches system, and the opening of health centres in several tea gardens established by the Labour and Health departments.

Rajesh Lakra, president of Jalpaiguri INTTUC, commented: “The Chief Minister is visiting the Banarhat area for the first time, generating enthusiasm among party workers and tea plantation labourers. Significantly, this meeting location is in close proximity to the Union State minister’s residence. Despite being a Union minister, Barla did not address tea estate issues or the welfare of workers. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is consistently addressing the concerns of tea workers. These issues will be emphasised in the Lok Sabha elections.”

In the previous elections, Banarhat area residents favoured the BJP, resulting in the BJP candidate winning the Banarhat constituency in the last Assembly elections. This trend continued in the last Lok Sabha elections.

However, the Trinamool candidate secured victory in the recent Panchayat election and Dhupguri by-election. The state government’s declaration of a separate block for Banarhat has also played a significant role against the BJP.

Political analysts suggest that the MP has fallen short in fulfilling the promises made to tea plantation workers. Consequently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s initiative to inaugurate and announce various projects for the benefit of tea plantation workers before the Lok Sabha elections is seen as a strategic move to counter the Union minister’s influence in the area.