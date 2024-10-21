Jalpaiguri: Leopard attack claims life of 9-yr-old girl

Jalpaiguri: A 9-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in the Kherkata forest area, prompting the Jalpaiguri District Forest Department to take action by installing a cage and planning trap cameras to monitor the region on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in South Kherkata Forest Village, under the Angravasa-1 Gram Panchayat of Nagrakata block. The victim, Sushila Goala, was reportedly washing dishes at the well when the leopard attacked her. Villagers found her body about 1 Km away in the forest.

Neighbour Ashok Chhetri said: “We heard her screams and found blood near the well. After searching the forest, we found her body deep inside.”

Sushila’s mother, Pooja Goala, said: “I was working on the other side of the house. This wouldn’t have happened if she had been with me.”

Jalpaiguri District Wildlife Division DFO Dwijaa Pratim Sen stated: “Leopards likely entered from the nearby Dyna Range. We’ve set up two cages and will install more if needed. Trap cameras will also be deployed.”

The forest department provided Rs 20,000 in immediate compensation, with an additional Rs 4.8 lakh to follow, and plans to offer employment to one family member.