Jalpaiguri launches sticker campaign to curb dengue during Puja

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration and the Health department have launched a unique initiative to raise dengue awareness during the Puja festivities. Shopkeepers across the district are required to paste dengue-prevention stickers on all food packets and containers.

The stickers, already distributed to hotels, restaurants and fast-food outlets, carry messages from the Health department urging people not to discard packets or containers in open spaces. Officials warned that if such items are left outside dustbins, rainwater may collect in them, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Each sticker also features images of food alongside mosquitoes and bears the health department’s name for authenticity.

“With the festive rush, the number of visitors at food stalls and restaurants increases nearly tenfold,” said Kalyan Chakraborty, a hotel worker. “Handing out awareness messages along with food packets will ensure the information reaches a large number of people. This will certainly help strengthen public awareness about dengue.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen stressed the need for preventive action. “If containers or packets are thrown in open areas after use, water may collect in them and lead to mosquito breeding. That is why we have taken this step to alert the public in advance,” she said. According to the district Health department, 565 dengue cases have been recorded in Jalpaiguri up to September 15 this year. Authorities hope that by combining routine health measures with this innovative outreach, the risks can be curbed during the festive season.