Jalpaiguri launches digital archive to preserve cultural heritage

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Information and Culture department has created a digital archive to showcase the district’s cultural heritage online. As part of the Digital District Cultural Repository of the state Information and Culture department, the initiative serves as an online library documenting historical architecture, festivals and traditions.

The archive highlights heritage sites such as Baikunthapur Rajbari, Singhaduar Gate, Shiva and Manasa temples and Dighi. While most districts in the state have yet to develop such archives, Jalpaiguri and Malda have taken the lead in North Bengal. The repository also includes archaeological monuments and traditional fairs from Malda district.

It features temples and folk deities worshipped across Jalpaiguri, including Bandurga of Devi Chaudhurani in Sharugara, the Sannyasi and Devi Chaudhurani Temple in Shikarpur and the Sonar Durga Temple in Khayerkhal, Maynaguri. Other historical sites include the Iron House, European Club, Nawabbari graveyard, Kalu Saheb Mazar and St. Michael and All Angels Church. The archive also catalogs regional fairs and pujas such as Jalpesh Mela, Karam Puja of the tribal community, Manasa Puja and Mela of Rajbari and folk celebrations like Bamboo Puja, Rakhal Puja, Bishahara Puja and Jatra Puja.

Swaroop Biswas, District Information and Culture Officer of Jalpaiguri, emphasised the importance of this digital archive, stating: “The department launched this initiative several years ago to document and preserve the district’s historical sites, fairs and

cultural heritage. In today’s digital age, this online platform ensures easy access to these invaluable records. We continue to update the archive with more content.”

Anand Gopal Ghosh, a member of the State Heritage Commission, commended the effort, saying: “This initiative by the Information and Culture department is

highly commendable. By creating a digital library, we can share Jalpaiguri’s rich cultural history with the world.” Jalpaiguri Municipality Chairperson Papiya Pal added: “This digital platform is a great step toward preserving and promoting our cultural heritage. Recognising historical architecture as heritage and including them in an online archive will help boost heritage tourism in the district.” Apart from Jalpaiguri and Malda, digital archiving has been undertaken in Hooghly, Birbhum, South 24-Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Murshidabad, with work continuing in other districts.