Jalpaiguri: Kidnapping attempt at school foiled

Jalpaiguri: The authorities of Fanindra Deb Primary School, Jalpaiguri issued a notice to alert and warn parents in addition to filing a complaint at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station on Monday regarding a kidnapping attempt on a class III student.



On Friday, after school ended, an unknown person attempted to kidnap the class 3 student from the school. The incident occurred amid strong rumors of a kidnapping gang active in the region.

On August 26, a woman was observed acting suspiciously in the Jurapani area of Shalbari in Dhupguri block. She was subsequently handed over to the Dhupguri Police. On August 29, a group of local residents were accused of assaulting a young man in Barman Para, Maynaguri, on suspicion of child abduction. Consequently, this incident at Fanindra Deb Primary School in Jalpaiguri town has heightened concerns among the parents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar), Sameer Pal stated: “Besides notifying all police stations, we will have an awareness campaign in schools. An inquiry into the incident the school has also been initiated.”

The mother of the class 3 student, recounted: “Last Friday, my son had gone to school. After school ended, an individual on a motorcycle approached him and claimed that the e-rickshaw driver would not be available to pick him up and offered to drop my son home. Since the person was unknown to my child, he refused to go with him and hurried inside the school towards the teacher’s common room. The individual also entered the school premises but left after seeing the teachers.”

Subrata Singha, acting headmaster of the school, said: “There is a rumor circulating about unknown individuals attempting to kidnap children. Subsequently, an attempted kidnapping incident surfaced last Friday in our school.

The incident was reported on Monday and a notice has been issued to all parents and guardians regarding dos and don’ts.”