Jalpaiguri: Judge gets death threat, files complaint

jalpaiguri: Ranjan Chakraborty, Additional District Magistrate, Land and Land Revenue department, Jalpaiguri, has filed a complaint at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station regarding a death threat by two outsiders.



According to the complaint, two individuals entered Chakraborty’s office on Wednesday afternoon and threatened to kill him if he did not do their biddings.

After receiving the complaint, the police of Jalpaiguri Police Station went to Chakraborty’s office to investigate the matter.

Chakraborty has also informed the District Magistrate about the incident.

Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, Khandabahale Umesh Ganapat, stated that an investigation has been initiated based on the complaint.

“We are taking the matter very seriously and will take strict action against those found guilty,” he said.