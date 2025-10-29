Jalpaiguri jail guard suspended for attempted drug smuggling

Jalpaiguri: A jail guard at the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home has been suspended after being caught red-handed attempting to smuggle drugs inside the facility. The accused, Dhrubajyoti Chaki, 40, is a resident of Jalpaiguri town.

According to sources within the correctional home, the incident took place on Tuesday during a routine security check at the prison gate. Chaki, who was assigned to the 12 pm shift, was found carrying a matchbox that contained narcotics instead of matchsticks.

There are around seven duty shifts for guards at the correctional home. During gate inspection, officers on duty grew suspicious after discovering the matchbox in Chaki’s pocket. Upon opening it, they found small quantities of a narcotic substance, officials said.

“Due to strict surveillance, the guard failed to smuggle the drugs inside the facility,” the prison authority stated. “The matter was immediately reported to senior officials and the accused was suspended pending investigation. A departmental inquiry has begun and legal action will follow if the allegations are confirmed.”