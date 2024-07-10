Jalpaiguri initiates vegetable price control drive

Jalpaiguri: On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a drive to control the prices of vegetables has commenced in Jalpaiguri. On Wednesday morning, Jalpaiguri Sadar SDO Tamjit Chakraborty, accompanied by representatives from the Agriculture Marketing Department and District Enforcement Office, conducted raids in various markets across Jalpaiguri town.



Tamjit Chakraborty stated: “This campaign is being conducted under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, with strict monitoring to prevent unjustified price increases. However, some traders are attempting to inflate prices. Many retailers were found without proper bills from the wholesale market.”

As of Wednesday, potatoes were priced at Rs 35 per kg in the retail market of Jalpaiguri, while their wholesale rate stood at Rs 27 per kg, indicating a Rs 8 per kg increase at retail. Similarly, brinjals were priced at Rs 80 per kg in retail, despite a wholesale rate of Rs 60 per kg. Chillies, which cost Rs 100 per kg wholesale, were being sold at Rs 120 per kg retail.

In addition to Jalpaiguri, Dhupguri SDO also conducted market raids on Wednesday morning. SDO Pushpa Dolma Lepcha mentioned the formation of a task force aimed at maintaining control over vegetable prices in the market.