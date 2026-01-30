Jalpaiguri industries review fire safety after Kolkata warehouse blaze

Jalpaiguri: In the wake of the devastating fire incident in Anandapur, Kolkata, industrialists in Jalpaiguri district have begun reviewing firefighting preparedness and safety mechanisms in the Dabgram and Raninagar industrial areas. An initial assessment suggests that firefighting infrastructure in both industrial hubs is largely adequate and compliant with safety norms.

The Dabgram industrial area houses 135 small, medium and large industrial units operating under the State Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC) and the state’s small-scale industries department. The Raninagar industrial zone, also under WBSIDC, has 32 operational units, including a multinational soft drink manufacturing plant, an Indian Oil cooking gas refilling facility and a well-known confectionery unit.

Sources said a soft drink manufacturing company is currently constructing a new 10-acre warehouse in Raninagar, where modern firefighting systems are being installed as part of the project. The review follows the fatal fire in Anandapur, where multiple warehouse units were gutted, leading to the deaths of several workers trapped inside. Unlike those facilities, industrial units in Dabgram and Raninagar have maintained in-house firefighting arrangements from the outset through private initiatives. Fire alarm systems are installed across factories to ensure immediate alerts and facilitate swift evacuation in case of an emergency.

Mohon Debnath, president of the Jalpaiguri–Dabgram Industries Owners’ Welfare Association, said all factories commenced operations only after securing mandatory fire safety certificates from the fire services.

“These certificates were issued following detailed inspections of firefighting arrangements. Several water reservoirs are maintained by the industrial infrastructure and small-scale industries authorities, ensuring adequate water supply during emergencies,” he said. Raninagar units have also implemented strict internal safety protocols. At the Indian Oil gas refilling plant, workers are prohibited from carrying inflammable materials during duty hours, while similar measures are in place across other factories. Additionally, WBSIDC has introduced a common firefighting system in the Raninagar industrial area.

Large water pipelines have been laid in front of every industrial unit to ensure uninterrupted access to water during fire incidents.