Jalpaiguri implements safety measures for polling in forests

Jalpaiguri: The district administration is implementing special measures to ensure safe voting in areas adjacent to forests and forested areas. In Jalpaiguri district, security measures are being strengthened, particularly in areas where wild animal attacks occur frequently.



It is understood that adequate steps will be taken to ensure that voters from forested areas can reach polling stations safely and that polling personnel can carry out the entire process securely. Initiatives such as deploying armed forest personnel or providing escorts for polling personnel vehicles have been put into action. Shama Parveen, the District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, stated: “We have already met with the Forest department to implement appropriate measures for ensuring safe voting in forested and forest-adjacent areas. Similar to previous instances, dangerous shortcuts through the forest were closed during secondary and higher secondary examinations and the same steps will be taken on polling day.”

There are numerous polling stations under the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency bordering Gorumara National Park, Chapramari, Neora valley and Baikunthpur forests. Additionally, several forest slums, including Laltong slum within the Mahananda Sanctuary, are frequented by wildlife, making them vulnerable to wildlife attacks.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Division Forest Officer (DFO) of Gorumara Wildlife Division, mentioned: “We are maintaining constant coordination with the district administration to ensure safe polling in forested areas and areas adjacent to forests on polling day. Armed forest personnel will be deployed in sensitive areas prone to wildlife encroachment and our departmental efforts for this purpose have already begun.”

According to district administration sources, several meetings have been held with the Forest department regarding this matter. Work has also commenced to identify polling stations vulnerable to wildlife attacks, enabling necessary arrangements to be made on polling day.