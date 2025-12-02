Jalpaiguri: Housewarming ceremonies mark success of ‘Banglar Bari’ project

Jalpaiguri: Beneficiaries of the ‘Banglar Bari’ housing project recently celebrated housewarming ceremonies after completing the construction of their new homes. The events, held in Mandal Ghat and Berubari areas of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, were attended by prominent officials, including Krishna Roy Barman, Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, BDO Mihir Karmakar, and other public representatives.

A total of 9,920 beneficiaries in Sadar Block received financial assistance under the project to build their homes. Among them, five homeowners organised housewarming ceremonies on Monday, welcoming officials and guests with enthusiasm and festivity.

Monindra Karmakar, a beneficiary, expressed his gratitude, saying: “I am deeply happy. With the support of the state government, we now have a concrete house. Seeing the BDO, the Sabhadhipati, and other officials at our housewarming is overwhelming. I could never have built this home on my own.”

Another resident, Hossain Ali, added: “The condition of my old house was very poor. With ₹1,20,000 from the state government, we built a solid concrete home. Having so many important guests honor our invitation makes this day unforgettable.”

Krishna Roy Barman, Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, remarked: “Our Chief Minister is committed to providing a home to everyone in need. The real success of this project is that homeless families are now living in safe, government-supported homes. Being part of these celebrations is truly a unique and rewarding experience.” BDO Mihir Karmakar noted: “While nearly 90 per cent of the houses in Sadar Block are completed, only a few beneficiaries have organised housewarming ceremonies so far. We are genuinely touched by their invitations.”

According to district administration sources, around 33,000 homeless individuals have received financial support under the project.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen has confirmed that the second installment of funds will soon be released to the remaining beneficiaries.