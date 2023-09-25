Jalpaiguri: High drains to be built in multiple wards, over Rs 1 cr sanctioned

Jalpaiguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) is set to construct high drains in multiple wards of Jalpaiguri Municipality to address the issue of waterlogging in the city. The project will begin with Ward 13 and subsequent wards will receive attention as well. Authorities are optimistic that this initiative will effectively resolve the persistent problem of waterlogging.



Areas like Pandapara, Newtown Para, Arabinda Nagar, Mahamaya Para, Vivekananda Para, New Circular Road, and Kadam Tola in Jalpaiguri Municipality have grappled with waterlogging for years, causing significant inconvenience to thousands of residents. Although the municipality previously installed several high drains along Panda Para Main Road, these measures have only provided partial relief and during heavy rainfall, the city reverts to its previous state.

According to municipal sources, a substantial portion of the city’s rainwater drains into the Karla River. Conversely, the rainwater from certain wards, including Panda Para, is discharged via the Gadadhar Canal.

However, the city lacks sufficient high drains, hindering the efficient flow of accumulated water in the Gadadhar canal. This prolonged inundation prompted the municipality to seek assistance from SJDA in enhancing the drainage system due to financial constraints. SJDA has since responded positively to the municipality’s request.

Municipal Chairperson Papia Pal stated: “A portion of the city’s rainwater is channeled through the Gadadhar canal, but the canal’s condition is suboptimal. Additionally, high drains are needed. We are pleased to announce that high drains will be developed through SJDA’s initiative. It’s a commendable step forward.”

SJDA Chairman Sourav Chakraborty announced: “High drains will be constructed at various locations within the city to mitigate water stagnation issues. This includes the Park More area in Panda Para, encompassing Ward 13 as well as Ward 5 and 24, totaling four wards. Approximately Rs 1 crore has been allocated for the high drains in the Park More area of Panda Para, and work is scheduled to commence post Puja festivities.”