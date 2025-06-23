Jalpaiguri Health dept ramps up efforts to combat dengue outbreak

Jalpaiguri: With alternating spells of rain and heat creating ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, the Jalpaiguri district Health department has stepped up its efforts to combat a potential dengue outbreak.

As of the mid of June, 47 dengue cases have been reported across the district, including 11 within the Jalpaiguri municipal area — nearly half the total cases (25) recorded in the municipal limits throughout the entire previous year. The early spike in numbers has prompted authorities to act swiftly.

In response, the “Dengue Eradication Campaign,” originally scheduled to launch in mid-June, was preponed and rolled out from the beginning of the month. The municipality has intensified cleanliness and public awareness drives across urban areas, while similar initiatives are underway in rural regions through the panchayats and Zilla Parishad. The district Health department is also conducting focused awareness campaigns and vector-control programmes. Dr. Asim Haldar, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) for Jalpaiguri, said: “The rise in cases is largely due to weather conditions, as this is the typical dengue season. The combination of rainfall and heat has led to a marginal increase in mosquito populations. However, the situation remains under control due to early and sustained preventive measures. Health workers are conducting door-to-door visits and both municipal and rural bodies are actively engaged in sanitation efforts.”

Dr. Haldar added that the district has adequate treatment facilities, with seven rural hospitals, two sub-divisional hospitals and a medical college equipped to handle dengue cases. ASHA workers are also conducting door-to-door testing to detect infections early.

Jalpaiguri Municipality Vice Chairman Saikat Chatterjee echoed the concern, saying: “We are closely monitoring the situation.

Although 11 dengue cases have been reported in the municipal area this year, all the patients have since recovered. The Health department, district administration and municipal authorities are working together to ensure the disease does not spread further.”