Jalpaiguri Health dept implements COVID-19 protocols

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Health department has initiated the COVID-19 protocol in accordance with instructions from the state Health department. District health officials have held several meetings to coordinate efforts. Various departments, including artificial labs, have been alerted, and a Hybrid Critical Care Unit (CCU) is now operational.



According to the Jalpaiguri district Health department, work on the COVID-19 protocol began following guidelines from the state. Special wards with 20 and 10 beds have been arranged at Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital and Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital, respectively. Additionally, 22-bedded hybrid CCUs have been introduced in Jalpaiguri Medical College and 24-bedded hybrid CCUs in Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital. All health workers, from general physicians to pediatricians, have been instructed to remain vigilant. Furthermore, they are required to follow the COVID-19 protocol by wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distance.

Kalyan Khan, Medical Superintendent-cum-vice-principal of Jalpaiguri Medical College, stated: “We have been instructed to work in the same manner as before to tackle COVID-19. In case of a COVID-19 diagnosis, samples are to be sent to the central lab at Kalyani through North Bengal Medical College for genome sequencing. Daily reports are also required to be submitted on the Union Health Ministry portal. Video conference meetings with Health department officials in the state are conducted daily and actions will be taken accordingly.”

A large section of the population has not yet recovered from the impacts of the 2020-21 COVID-19 infections, lockdowns and deaths.