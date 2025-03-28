Jalpaiguri Govt Engineering Clg signs MoU with NIT Jamshedpur

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIT Jamshedpur to enhance higher education opportunities for its students and faculty. Under this agreement, students pursuing doctoral studies and those yet to obtain a PhD will have the opportunity to enroll at NIT Jamshedpur for advanced research. Additionally, faculty members will be able to teach at the institute.

As part of this initiative, 30 to 40 students from various departments of Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College will benefit each year by gaining access to higher education and research opportunities at NIT Jamshedpur.

The agreement also extends benefits to other colleges in North Bengal that have existing academic collaborations with Jalpaiguri Govt Engineering College. The MoU was formally signed by Jalpaiguri Govt Engineering College Principal Amitabha Roy and NIT Jamshedpur Director Gautam Halder. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Amitabha Roy stated: “Our college has already partnered with institutions like Jalpaiguri AC College (Arts) and PD Women’s College. Today, we invited principals from polytechnic and other district colleges, who will also be able to leverage this partnership with NIT Jamshedpur.

Engineering college professors with PhDs will have the opportunity to engage in research supervision at NIT and our students will benefit from internships and industrial exposure. This collaboration will create new avenues in the technological and industrial sectors.” Students have welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm. Parthib Halder, a Mechanical Engineering student, expressed his excitement, saying: “This agreement opens up multiple avenues for higher education and research.

It is a great opportunity for us.” NIT Jamshedpur Director Gautam Halder emphasised the broader impact of the MoU, stating: “This partnership will provide students with large-scale benefits in industry and technology. They will gain access to NIT’s laboratories, academic resources and potential placement opportunities.”