Jalpaiguri: Gosairhat Eco Park to reopen ahead of Christmas

Jalpaiguri: Dhupguri’s Gosairhat Eco Park, long closed to visitors, is set to reopen this December in time for the busy Christmas tourist season. While the park will welcome tourists, the much-anticipated Birds Observatory and boating facilities are expected to be operational by the end of January.

The reopening, announced by the Forest department, has rekindled hope and joy among the local Rava Community. Residents believe the park’s revival will catalyse economic development in the area. Originally inaugurated in 2007, the eco park and Birds Observatory gained fame across North Bengal as a popular picnic destination, renowned for the scenic Dooars landscape and vibrant migratory birdlife. However, the site was closed down after a few years due to neglect. Over time, the infrastructure deteriorated and the once-bustling park became desolate.

Situated in Jhar Alta-II Village Panchayat of Dhupguri Block, the park lies near three Rava villages — Gosairhat Basti, Melabasti and Khuklung Basti. These communities largely depend on forest firewood and agriculture for their livelihood. The park’s closure had dealt a blow to local employment, but its reopening is rekindling hope. The Jalpaiguri Forest department has undertaken extensive restoration efforts, including cleaning the park, repairing and painting boundary walls and improving facilities.

Jayant Mondal, ADFO of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, confirmed: “The park is expected to reopen for tourists by December, just in time for Christmas. However, it will take additional time to resume activities at the Birds Observatory.” Ravi Rava, a prominent member of the local Rava Community, shared his enthusiasm, saying: “The reopening will bring employment opportunities and attract large crowds of visitors. The Rava people are excited, but challenges remain. For instance, the bridge over the Nonai River, which leads to the park, needs expansion to accommodate larger vehicles — a longstanding demand of the community.”

Nestled amid lush greenery, Gosairhat Eco Park offers a serene environment with its tree-lined paths and tranquil reservoir. Visitors can look forward to a peaceful retreat in the heart of nature, promising a rejuvenating escape from the urban rush.