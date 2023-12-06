Jalpaiguri girl bags silver in Nat’l Sub-Junior Taekwondo Championship

Jalpaiguri girl Pratishta Kundu secured a silver medal in the National Sub-Junior Taekwondo Championship representing the state.

Bengal clinched one gold, two silver and five bronze medals in the competition. The residents of Jalpaiguri Hospital Para are elated by Pratishta’s success. The National Taekwondo Championship took place at the Khelo India Multipurpose Games Stadium in Dehradun, Uttarakhand from December 1 to 3. A total of 1,300 contestants from 21 states participated, with Bengal fielding 30 contestants, including 10 girls.

Govind Agwal, the team manager of the state team, said: “This national-level competition featured two categories — sub-junior and cadet. In the sub-junior category, Shiksa Jaiswal of Kolkata secured a gold medal, Pratishta Kundu of Jalpaiguri won a silver, and three more bronze medals were added to the state’s tally. Additionally, the cadet category saw one silver and two bronze medals.”

Pratishta said, “My first match was against Uttarakhand. After that, I defeated my opponent from Telangana to reach the final. Unfortunately, I lost to Andhra Pradesh and missed the gold. Nevertheless, I am determined to work hard and strive for better results in the future.”