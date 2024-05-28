Jalpaiguri gears up for vote counting on June 4

Jalpaiguri: With counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place on June 4, heightened activity can be seen in both the administrative level and political camps. Political parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP and the Left-Congress alliance have begun training their workers on the counting process, while the Election department has also initiated preparations.

The counting of votes for the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency will be held on June 4 at the second campus of North Bengal University in Jalpaiguri. According to Trinamool sources, Assembly-based party training has commenced for the counting process. At least 30 workers from each Assembly constituency are being selected and trained so that at least 184 people can be sent as party representatives to the counting centre. These representatives will not only count votes but also discreetly check for any manipulation at the counting center and report any issues to Election Commission (EC) officials. Trinamool Town Block president Tapan Banerjee stated that a meeting with all block presidents regarding the counting was held on Monday afternoon. He said: “Everything has been explained on how to work on the day of counting.”

Similarly, preparations have also started in the BJP camp. BJP will hold a preparation meeting regarding counting at Rabindra Bhavan with 184 workers within the next two days.

Prior to this, organisational block-based discussions are ongoing, with several meetings completed on Monday as well. Meanwhile, according to Left Front and Congress sources, the list of party counting agents for the counting centre has been prepared. District Left Front convener Salil Acharya said: “Before the polls, the Left and Congress together asked the people for their votes. We are preparing to stay together at the counting centre during the counting.”

On the administrative side, Additional District Magistrate (General) Dhiman Baroi said: “Training is ongoing on how the counting process will be completed, how the vote results will be uploaded on the portal along with other details being discussed.”