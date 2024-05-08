Jalpaiguri gears up for monsoon disaster management

Jalpaiguri: Starting with the breaching of river dams, the inundation of localities by river water and roads being blocked due to falling trees during the rainy season, residents are confronted with various disasters. The disaster in Sikkim last year had a significant impact on a large area of the Teesta basin in Jalpaiguri district. In response, the Jalpaiguri district administration convened a special meeting to address disaster management ahead of the upcoming monsoon season in June. District Magistrate Shama Parveen presided over the meeting with officials from all departments, which lasted several hours from Tuesday afternoon. Following the lake disaster in Sikkim, the Irrigation department initiated infrastructure projects at 24 locations along both banks of the Teesta River. Additionally, the district administration is prioritising various initiatives such as stocking relief materials before the monsoon, establishing a control room for the Irrigation department and ensuring timely weather warnings. Officials emphasise that recent severe tornadoes in certain areas underscore the need for heightened preparedness not only for the monsoon but also for other natural disasters.



Each year during the monsoon season, rivers including Teesta and Karla experience swelling, leading to frequent rises in water levels in barrages and mountain rivers. Accordingly, all Block Development Officers (BDOs) in the district have been instructed to proactively manage such situations.

It has been observed that even when there is no rainfall in the plains during the monsoon, rivers in the adjacent hills overflow due to heavy rainfall. This poses a risk of river water inundating various parts of the district. Consequently, the administration has begun efforts to obtain real-time rainfall statistics from surrounding districts. Such data proves invaluable in facilitating the evacuation of individuals from flood-prone areas and minimising damage.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen commented: “We are proactively implementing various measures ahead of the monsoon. Following the disaster in Sikkim last year, the Irrigation department commenced infrastructural work at 24 sites along both banks of the Teesta River.”