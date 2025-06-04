Jalpaiguri: Gajoldoba’s tourism projects remain shut despite completion; spark public frustration

Jalpaiguri: Three major tourism projects in Gajoldoba — an Eco Park, an Orchidarium and an Elephant Shelter — have been completed under the state government’s “Bhorer Alo” initiative but remain non-operational, sparking public frustration and concerns over administrative delays.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the Bhorer Alo Tourism Hub during a 2018 visit to Gajoldoba. Since then, the West Bengal Forest Development Corporation developed the Eco Park, while the Tourism department built the orchidarium and the elephant shelter. Despite being envisioned as key attractions, none of these facilities have been officially inaugurated or opened to visitors.

The Eco Park, surrounded by greenery and designed as a peaceful retreat, now lies neglected. Miscreants recently vandalised the staff room. With the main gate left open and no security, the area has become a hotspot for anti-social activities. Benches are overgrown with weeds and maintenance is absent.

The elephant shelter, built before the COVID-19 pandemic, was meant to host domesticated elephants for jungle safaris in Sarugara forest. Quarters for mahouts and forest staff were also constructed. Later, the Tourism department tried to introduce adventure activities like rock climbing, but nothing took off. The electric fencing around the shelter is damaged and the site is now overrun with bushes and snakes. The orchidarium, built after the pandemic and housing various exotic orchids, was damaged by a herd of elephants but has since been restored. However, it remains closed to the public. A few staff maintain the facility, but it has yet to be inaugurated. Shyamal Byapari, a local resident, said: “Tourists often return disappointed after seeing everything closed. These attractions can draw more visitors if opened.” Tour operator Dibyendu Deb added: “Gajoldoba lacks new offerings. If these projects are launched, they will boost tourism and the local economy.”

Meanwhile, a recent administrative step may signal change. The Pakhibitan Wildlife Sanctuary area was formally handed over by the Irrigation department to the Baikunthapur Forest Division. However, Baikunthapur DFO M Raja clarified: “While we have plans for the elephant shelter, we cannot proceed until the Tourism department transfers the infrastructure. A formal request has been made.” Jyoti Ghosh, Joint Director of the Tourism department (North Bengal), said: “The orchidarium’s opening date will be decided after receiving state government orders. The elephant shelter transfer is under review.”