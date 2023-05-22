Jalpaiguri: Foresters visit lodges to convey ‘green messages’

jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Forest department has initiated an awareness campaign to protect the environment and promote awareness among tourists and local residents.



Bikash Bijay, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Forest Division, stated: “The foresters along with members are visiting lodges and resorts and will be conveying green messages along with messages on recycling waste. We are also making them aware of abstaining from dumping of waste in and around jungles. We have found waste along with glass bottles being dumped in the outskirts of forests and even in elephant corridors. Animals could be injured because of this. Such acts bear serious consequences. We are creating awareness now. Later appropriate action will also be taken.”Similar awareness is being spread in forest villages also. “The environment is being negatively impacted by the rise in greenhouse gases, and the increasing temperature is affecting both human life and the surrounding forest area. The use of wood for burning purposes is still prevalent in the forest area. Therefore, alternative sources such as solar panels and the use of gas will be promoted. Efforts have already begun to raise awareness about these alternatives,” added the DFO.

The awareness programme has been initiated by the staff of the forest department and has been extended to various range offices. It has been observed that many tourists are disposing of various items, including plastic and glass bottles, inside the jungle, which is detrimental to the forest environment. Even the people living in various forest areas are engaging in such activities.

The campaign will be held in schools, colleges and the local municipality areas.Several voluntary organisations are lending their support in this endeavor.