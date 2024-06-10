Jalpaiguri Forest Division to plant lakhs of saplings this monsoon

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Forest Division plans to plant lakhs of saplings during this monsoon season to protect the environment and increase food reserves for wildlife.



To achieve this, 50 hectares of land have already been identified in the unreserved forest area of Jalpaiguri.

According to the department, this programme is scheduled to be completed during Bana Mahotsav this year. Additionally, the Forest department plans to install solar fencing to protect the planted saplings.

According to department sources, the programme of planting trees in forest areas, along with planting saplings in schools, colleges, parks and gardens every monsoon season, has been ongoing for many years. However, animals like cows and goats often destroy the trees and a portion of the trees is also damaged due to river water inflow or heavy rains. To prevent this, solar fencing will be installed to protect the saplings from wild animals for a few years until the trees mature, after which the fencing will be removed.

The large-scale tree planting programme is set to commence in the first or second week of the next month during the Bana Mahotsav. The saplings will primarily be planted in the forest areas of the Moraghat range, Chalsa Range and Nathua Range on Dibyendu Sinha

unprotected land.

Vikas V, Divisional Forest Officer of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, said: “We have identified areas for planting Sal trees. Additionally, we plan to plant trees like jackfruit and Indian gooseberry to increase the food supply for wild animals.

Last year, trees were planted on 61 hectares of land by the department. This year, we aim to plant trees on another 50 hectares of land.

In total, about 1.25 lakh trees are planned to be planted in the forest areas of Moraghat, Chalsa and Nathua. Apart from this, the programme will also be implemented in various schools, colleges and organisation offices.”