Jalpaiguri Forest dept foils rhino poaching plot

Jalpaiguri: The proactive measures implemented by the Jalpaiguri district Forest department to safeguard wildlife have proven highly successful. A potential threat from a group of poachers intending to target rhinos was effectively thwarted.

However, during the investigation, the Forest department uncovered the involvement of a notorious poacher with a history of illegal activities across various forests in Northeast India. This individual is suspected to have connections with international criminal networks.

The Jalpaiguri district Wildlife Division has initiated a thorough inquiry to identify all those implicated in the incident. Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, revealed: “The intelligence we received indicated a planned rhino poaching operation in Gorumara National Park. The mastermind behind it is a well-known poacher who has previously engaged in illegal activities in Assam and Eastern India, with ties to international networks. These cycles of crime extend their influence into North Bengal as well. Although the group has abandoned their plans, our success can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of the police, Intelligence department and an efficient communication system within the police force.”

According to sources within the Forest department: “Several proactive measures have been implemented in Gorumara National Park to safeguard various wildlife, particularly rhinoceroses, from potential poaching incidents. These initiatives include increasing the deployment of trap cameras, enhancing communication with local forest dwellers, and sharing information with agencies such as DIB and SIB to swiftly identify outsiders.

Despite tracking the movements of individuals involved and pinpointing their location through mobile tracking, the poachers managed to evade capture.”