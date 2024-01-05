Jalpaiguri Forest department explores new Ramsai Jungle Safari route

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Divisional Forest department has initiated the search for a new route for the Ramsai Jungle Safari.



Before the launch of the new route, officials are keen on assessing potential impacts on wildlife along the safari path. A swift survey has been initiated to address these concerns.

Vikas V Jalpaiguri, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Forest Division, stated, “The plan is in place. Survey work on several routes is set to commence, focusing on wildlife considerations. Following the submission of the survey report and obtaining permission from the state forest department, the safari will be launched soon.”

While the Jungle Safari in Lataguri remains a popular attraction for tourists, the introduction of the new Ramsai route is anticipated to further increase visitors to the

Ramsai forest.

Sabyasachi Roy, representing the Jalpaiguri Tour Operator Organization, commented: “The Forest department has been discussing the initiation of a Jungle Safari in Ramsai forest for quite some time. This initiative is now being undertaken and areas from Maynaguri to Singimari, Khemon Hat, Ramsai, Kalipur are expected to experience financial growth with the commencement of this safari. Additionally, it will open up roads connecting homestays to resorts based on the safari, further increasing enthusiasm among tourists.”

Guide Ajay Sarkar highlighted the current limitations, stating: “Presently, only tower visits are available on that route, and tourists have to travel to Lataguri to purchase tickets. There is a demand for the forest department to establish a ticket counter for the new jungle safari route in Ramsai.”

According to information from the Jalpaiguri District Divisional Forest Department, safaris have been operating between Lataguri and Ramsai ranges for a considerable period. However, most of these safari routes are within the Lataguri range. The initial plan is to start the jungle safari within a 12 km area, beginning from Ramsai.