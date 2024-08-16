Jalpaiguri Food dept suspends 9 dealers, 74 show caused in past 1 yr

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district’s Food & Supplies department has taken significant action against ration distribution irregularities, issuing show cause notices to 74 dealers and suspending 9 dealers over the past one year. Fines totaling Rs 2.3 lakh have been imposed. District Food Controller Dawa Wangel Lama confirmed that surprise raids are being conducted to curb such irregularities.



The district Food department has also announced the opening of additional paddy procurement centres, as the current purchase targets have yet to be met despite door-to-door collection efforts. According to department sources, 24 paddy purchase centres, including three mobile units, were established in the district. In some cases, paddy was even purchased directly from farmers’ homes, often through self-help groups. However, despite these measures, the target has not been achieved.

This year, the district was given a target of procuring 2.2 lakh tons of paddy by the state, but only 1.33 lakh tons have been acquired so far. Some department staff attribute this shortfall to the fact that the government’s purchase price closely matched the open market rate, leading to many farmers selling their paddy in the open market. The department plans to resume paddy purchases in November and is taking steps to ensure the target is met. Seven new paddy purchase centres will be opened, with a total of 31 centres in the district. District Food Controller Dawa Wangel Lama stated: “Even if the target is not met, with the current rice stock, rations can be provided in the district until February next year. Currently, there are 511 dealers in Jalpaiguri district, with 37 more being recruited. We are focused on ensuring there are no irregularities in ration distribution. Strict action is being taken against dealers in response to complaints of delayed ration distribution, underweight provisions, or mistreatment of customers. In the 2023-24 financial year, we conducted 848 raids, show causing 74 dealers and suspending 9.”