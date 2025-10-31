Jalpaiguri: Flood control rooms to stay operational amid heavy rain forecast

Jalpaiguri: With the Meteorological Department forecasting renewed heavy rainfall across North Bengal, including Jalpaiguri district, the district administration and the Irrigation department have decided to extend the operation of their flood control rooms until further notice.

Initially, the control rooms were scheduled to remain active only until October 31. However, with fresh warnings of heavy rain continuing into the first week of November, officials have opted to keep them operational until the weather situation stabilises.

Earlier this month, flash floods wreaked havoc in the Dooars region, claiming 11 lives in Nagrakata before residents could even respond. The new weather alert has prompted the administration to stay on high alert once again. District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “There is a forecast of heavy rainfall until November 1. Even after that, we will wait to see if further rainfall warnings are issued before permanently closing this year’s flood control rooms.”

The office of the Chief Engineer of the North-Eastern Division of the Irrigation department, located in Jalpaiguri, houses the regional flood control room that monitors Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, the Siliguri sub-division and Cooch Behar district.

Chief Engineer Gorachand Dutta added: “We have not yet received any official instruction from the state. However, given the forecast of heavy rainfall, the operation period of our flood control room is being extended beyond October 31.”