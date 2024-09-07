Jalpaiguri: Farmers rush to buy farming equipment at a subsidy

JALPAIGURI: Farmers in Jalpaiguri are eagerly taking advantage of subsidised farming tools offered through the ‘Matir Katha’ portal, according to officials from the Jalpaiguri District Agriculture Department. The department has announced that subsidies of up to 50 per cent are available for some equipment, while others come with a 40 per cent subsidy along with a 35 per cent bank loan. In certain cases, farmers can benefit from subsidies as high as 80 per cent.



More than 1,000 farmers have already applied under the scheme, which aims to provide much-needed relief to the agricultural sector. Jalpaiguri Deputy Agriculture Director, Gopal Chandra Saha explained: “Our target is to provide subsidised farming equipment to 1,698 farmers. To avail of this, they must apply through the ‘Matir Katha’ portal. Applications opened on August 20 and will continue until September 9. Farmers are free to choose their preferred brand of equipment, which they can purchase upfront. Upon submitting the bill, the subsidy amount will be credited directly to the farmer’s account.” For more costly farming equipment, the Agriculture Department has introduced custom hiring centres, where multiple farmers or farmer producer companies can jointly purchase expensive machinery. Under this arrangement, the government offers a 40 per cent subsidy, while 35 per cent of the cost is covered by a bank loan.

“For instance, if a custom hiring centre submits a project worth Rs 1 crore, they will only need to invest Rs 25 lakh. Farmers can also rent equipment as needed from these centres,” Saha noted. Additionally, the Farm Mechanisation Bank initiative provides subsidies of up to 40 per cent for tractors, harvesters, and oil mills. Farmers can apply individually or in groups for this scheme. Marginal farmers seeking smaller agricultural units are eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy, offering further financial relief.