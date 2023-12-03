Jalpaiguri farmers embrace maize over potatoes

Jalpaiguri: Farmers in Jalpaiguri district are making a significant shift towards maize cultivation, a move actively supported by the state Agriculture department, which provides high-quality maize seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Recently, the Jalpaiguri district Agriculture department distributed corn seeds to farmers in the Dhupguri Block of Jalpaiguri district.



Traditionally, after paddy cultivation, many farmers in Jalpaiguri turn to potato cultivation on the same land. However, in recent years, some farmers have encountered substantial financial losses due to unpredictable weather patterns and difficulties in obtaining high-quality potato seeds. Consequently, farmers have been encouraged to explore alternative crops, with maize cultivation gaining momentum in recent years.

According to the Jalpaiguri district Agriculture department, maize cultivation in the district has been increasing each year. In the 2021-22 season, 13,100 hectares of land were dedicated to maize cultivation.

This figure increased to 14,050 hectares in the 2022-23 season, producing 62,500 metric tons of maize. The department reports a yield of 52 to 55 quintals of maize per hectare in the district.

Santosh Sarkar and Usharani Baidya, farmers from the Gadheyarkuti area of Dhupguri Block, mentioned that they used to grow potatoes in the past. However, the high cost and the risk of financial loss associated with potato cultivation led them to switch to maize cultivation. They have found that the cost of maize cultivation is lower, and with government support, they have a stable market. Consequently, they have been cultivating corn for the past two years.

The increasing cultivation of maize in the district has prompted Bengal to boost maize seed production.

Kingkar De Tarafdar, manager of the Seed Corporation in Jalpaiguri, mentioned: “Last year, only 7.5 hectares of land were dedicated to maize seed production in Jalpaiguri district. Responding to the growing demand, the state government has ordered seed production on 30 hectares of land this year.”

Brindaban Chandra Roy, Deputy Director of the Jalpaiguri district Agriculture department, said: “Maize cultivation offers a low cost with high production, making it an attractive option for farmers. Therefore, alongside encouraging this shift, we have initiated efforts to provide better quality seeds and fertilisers.”

Khokon Kirtanya, a maize trader in the district, added: “Apart from being used as animal feed, maize is utilised to prepare various food products. Due to the good quality of maize in this region, it is not only consumed locally but also exported to Bangladesh, Bhutan, and several other states in the country.”