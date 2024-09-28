Jalpaiguri faces waterlogging as Teesta River inundates local areas

Jalpaiguri: Relentless rainfall in the Sikkim hills has led to rising water levels in several rivers, including the Teesta and Jaldhaka. Teesta River has inundated areas of Boalmari and Motiyar Char in Maynaguri.



Jalpaiguri Sadar sub-divisional officer (SDO) Tamojit Chakraborty convened a virtual meeting with the Siliguri Commissionerate, all block development officers (BDOs) of the Jalpaiguri Sadar subdivision and police officials on Friday to take stock of the situation. Given the circumstances, all staff have been instructed to remain at the headquarters. Meanwhile, several wards within the Jalpaiguri municipality experienced waterlogging. However, the municipality reported a decline in water levels since the afternoon. According to the Meteorological Department, Jalpaiguri recorded 110 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The Jalpaiguri Flood Control department reported that over 10,000 cusecs of water was released from the Gajoldoba Teesta barrage from Friday morning to afternoon. A ‘Yellow’ alert has been issued for unprotected areas in Domhani, Maynaguri, and a ‘Red’ alert for Mekhliganj as the Teesta water level continues to rise.

Ten farmers and their cattle became trapped by sudden rising waters in Teesta at the Newla Basti Ispat area of Chengmari village Panchayat in the Kranti block of Malbazar. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to assist in their rescue. NDRF teams deployed two speed boats into the Teesta River for rescue operations. The Kranti Block administration confirmed that all trapped residents have been rescued and relocated to safety.

Jalpaiguri Sadar SDO, Tamojit Chakraborty stated: “Motiyar Char and Boalmari in Maynaguri are being closely monitored. While the situation is not alarming at the moment, local residents have been advised to evacuate. Friday’s virtual meeting addressed all concerns, and both Civil Defense and NDRF have been put on alert.”