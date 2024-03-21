Jalpaiguri excise dept cracks down on illegal liquor trade

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Excise department has intensified operations following the election announcement, collaborating closely with the police. Raids across various blocks and tea garden regions target the disposal of locally brewed liquor and equipment. In the past week, raids yielded Rs 28,63,000 worth of illegal liquor and equipment, resulting in the arrest of ten individuals. Notably, equipment valued at Rs 3,53,000 was dismantled in Jalpaiguri Sadar, leading to two arrests, including Komad Jhan (37), who was involved in supplying raw materials for the production of local liquor known as ‘Bakhar’.



Authorities seized 922 litres of Cholai, 9,155 litres of fermented wash, 104 litres of counterfeit domestic liquor, and 256 litres of foreign liquor. Operations focused on tea plantation areas like Dhupguri and Malbazar.Superintendent of Jalpaiguri District Excise, Satyajit Chowdhury, stated: “Our efforts are aimed at cracking down on illicit liquor trade.”

Operations against illegal vendors occur year-round, but have intensified for peace and order maintenance. Recent raids in Bodaganj, Jagopur, Pradhan Para and tea gardens led to the seizure of 138 litres of brewed liquor, 1,420 litres of wash and 35 kg of ‘Bakhar’. ‘Bakhar’ samples are sent for testing in Kolkata, according to officials.