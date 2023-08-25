Jalpaiguri Engineering College to implement firm steps against ragging

Jalpaiguri: Following the Jadavpur incident, the Anti-Ragging Committee of Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College is implementing several measures to ensure campus safety.



These measures have been aligned with government directives as well as guidelines set by UGC and AICTE.

Students will undergo counselling sessions aimed at preventing ragging. Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College has six departments, including Mechanical and Electrical, at the graduate level. With approximately 1700 students, the college accommodates a significant number of boarders in its five hostels.

Amitava Roy, the principal of the college and the chairman of the Anti-Ragging Committee, remarked: “The committee is actively working to prevent any ragging-related incidents. CCTV cameras have been installed in four student hostels, and the female hostel’s entry point is also monitored by CCTV. We’re in the process of enhancing the campus-wide surveillance by adding more cameras.”

Additional initiative involves assigning professors as mentors to students across all years, from freshmen to seniors.

Parents of students involved in ragging or similar illegal activities will be notified immediately and stringent action will also be taken.

“Leaflets containing the contact numbers of the Anti-Ragging Committee will be distributed among first-year students,” added Roy.

Principal Roy emphasised the positive rapport between students and faculty members, asserting that this strong relationship would prevent incidents of ragging on campus.