Jalpaiguri enforces anti-tobacco laws with district-wide raids

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Health and Family Welfare department initiated a comprehensive drive across the Jalpaiguri district to rigorously enforce the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Beginning Thursday, in collaboration with the police from Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, raids were conducted at various locations, including the Shantipara Bus Stand, Super Specialty Hospital, Medical College Hospital, District Magistrate’s office area and several schools and colleges in the Jalpaiguri vicinity.



The campaign served as a warning to shopkeepers, emphasising the prohibition of advertising tobacco products in public spaces and the requirement to sell them without showcasing them openly.

Ataul Rahman Khan, district coordinator for the Jalpaiguri Health and Family Welfare department, explained: “According to Section 4 of the law, smoking in public places is deemed a criminal offense. Section 5 prohibits the advertisement of tobacco products and the law further stipulates that these products cannot be sold to minors. Despite these provisions, the law is being consistently violated. Hence, this campaign was launched to educate and warn shopkeepers. Those who fail to comply will face substantial fines. Similar campaigns will soon be initiated in Maynaguri, Malbazar and Nagrakata areas of the district.”

The COTPA Law was introduced by the state government in 2021, imposing strict regulations on the open sale and warehousing of tobacco products. Despite this, unauthorised sales were prevalent in the Jalpaiguri district, excluding the city, where tobacco products were openly displayed, and advertisements adorned some shops. In response to this violation, the District Health and Family Welfare department, in collaboration with Jalpaiguri district police, conducted a series of raids.