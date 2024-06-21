Jalpaiguri: Elephant calf injured in car collision in Baikunthapur Forest

Jalpaiguri: An elephant calf was seriously injured after being hit by a car in the Gate Bazar area along the Mantadari Gajoldoba Canal Road of Baikunthapur Forest Division on Wednesday night. However, it remains unclear how the collision occurred.



The calf was subsequently rescued and transported to Bengal Safari in Siliguri for urgent treatment. The incident has sparked concern among several environmental and wildlife organisations. They have called for increased vigilance in the Gajoldoba Canal area and urged authorities to control vehicle movement by marking elephant corridors.

Manjula Tirkey, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer of Baikunthpur Division, stated: “We will work with the administration to install speed breakers or regulate vehicle speed and timings in the forested areas along this road.”

Local resident Jyotish Roy reported: “The injured elephant calf was discovered lying on the road in critical condition around midnight. The Forest department was notified and the Mantadari beat office staff promptly responded, transporting the calf to Bengal Safari in a pickup van.” The Gajoldoba Canal Road, flanked by forests from Gate Bazar to Gajoldoba, is frequented by elephants and other wildlife, which occasionally cross the road. Environmental groups have raised concerns about the high-speed traffic, including large vehicles and dumpers.

Nafsar Ali, a member of wildlife organizations in Odlabari, emphasised: “Elephants are known to frequent the Baikunthapur Forest Division area, while vehicles speed through. To prevent future incidents, vehicle speeds must be regulated within elephant corridors, ensuring safety not only for wildlife but also for local residents.”