Jalpaiguri district set to expand production of ‘Kalo Nunia’ rice

Jalpaiguri: In a significant development for local agriculture, the Jalpaiguri District Agriculture Department is intensifying efforts to scale up the cultivation of ‘Kalo Nunia,’ a unique rice recently awarded the Geographical Indication



(GI) tag.

This year, Kalo Nunia is being grown across 675 hectares in the district, marking a notable increase in production area.

According to the Jalpaiguri District Agriculture Department, Kalo Nunia is one of several aromatic rice varieties grown in the region, alongside Govinda Bhog, Katari Bhog, and Tulsi Bhog. Among these, Kalo Nunia is the most widely cultivated. This year, 475 hectares will be dedicated to Kalo Nunia across seven blocks in Jalpaiguri, with an additional 200 hectares in Kharibari, Phansidewa, Matigara, and Naxalbari areas of

Siliguri subdivision.

Gopal Chandra Saha, an official from the Jalpaiguri District Agriculture Department, stated: “We have received 93.4 quintals of seeds from the West Bengal Seed Corporation for the cultivation of Kalo Nunia.

This year, approximately 2,500 farmers will participate in growing this rice. In addition to distributing seeds, we are providing essential support, including seed treatment drugs, fertilizers, neem-based pest management solutions, and insect nets.” Despite the typically lower yields of aromatic rice varieties, the department anticipates a production rate of 2.4 to 2.8 tonnes per hectare. Although Kalo Nunia is often sold locally at a premium price, efforts are underway to brand and promote the rice for markets outside the state through various Farmers Producer Organizations.

The expansion of Kalo Nunia cultivation not only promises to boost local agricultural output but also aims to enhance the rice’s market presence, potentially paving the way for broader regional distribution.