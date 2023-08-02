Jalpaiguri district: Sanitation workers launch protest

Temporary conservancy workers of Jalpaiguri municipality staged a protest in front of the municipality office on Wednesday afternoon, demanding three months’ salary arrears. The situation escalated when the agitated workers entered the superintendent’s office, expressing their frustration over unpaid wages. Police from Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station intervened immediately to control the situation.

After discussions with the municipal chairperson, the sanitation workers agreed to end the protest. However, they emphasised that if the arrears are not paid within the next two days, they will consider halting work in 25 wards of the municipality and resort to a major movement. Municipality chairperson Papia Pal stated: “There were some election-related issues so there was a delay. The matter will be resolved soon.”