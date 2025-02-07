Jalpaiguri district police intensify surveillance on tenants across towns and villages

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district police have intensified surveillance on tenants across towns and villages, alongside monitoring lodges, cottages, hotels and tourist centres. Police stations have been directed to scrutinise rented properties to identify any suspicious individuals.

The move follows recent arrests of members of Bangladesh-based terrorist outfits in Assam and South Bengal by law enforcement agencies. Authorities are investigating whether any have entered the district via North Bengal’s Chicken’s Neck corridor and are residing in rented accommodations. While no such individuals have been found in Jalpaiguri, a special police monitoring team has been formed and all police stations are on alert.

Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath stated: “Apart from hotels and cottages, many students from other states, working professionals and ordinary individuals rent houses, stay as paying guests, or reside in mess accommodations. House owners have been instructed to inform the police station about their tenants. Additionally, details of residents, including tourists, are being recorded by the concerned authorities and uploaded to an online portal.

Now, police will conduct on-site verifications to cross-check the uploaded information with the actual occupants. Given the ongoing tourist season, surprise inspections are being carried out to prevent any potential security threats.

House owners have also been directed to submit tenant agreements and identity proofs to the police station.” Jalpaiguri district shares borders with both Bangladesh and Bhutan, raising concerns about potential infiltration.

While Rajganj and Jalpaiguri Sadar blocks lie adjacent to the Bangladesh border, Nagrakata and Banarhat blocks are close to Bhutan.

Additionally, individuals can easily enter the district from North-East India via Barobisha in Alipurduar. Investigations have so far found no evidence of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) or its associates operating in Jalpaiguri.