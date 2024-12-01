Jalpaiguri district administration advocates for branding of Dooars Tea at conclave

Jalpaiguri: At the Dooars Conclave celebrating 150 years of Dooars tea, District Magistrate Shama Parveen and Superintendent of Police (SP) Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath called for dedicated branding to elevate Dooars tea in domestic and international markets. Organised by the District Small Tea Growers Association, the event took place on Saturday at a private resort in Lataguri.

SP Ganapath, drawing from his agricultural roots in Maharashtra, stated: “I worked as a farmer before joining the IPS. Agriculture and tea cultivation are honorable professions.

The 150-year legacy of Dooars tea is glorious and branding it appropriately is crucial for securing its future.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen highlighted the significance of the tea industry while stressing worker welfare. “Dooars CTC tea is widely appreciated but lacks proper branding. The administration will address gaps in the industry, but garden management must prioritise workers just as the state government does,” she said. Subir Hazra, Deputy Director of the Tea Board for North Bengal, expressed optimism about the industry’s trajectory. “While the journey of Dooars tea has seen challenges, its future is bright. It’s time for collective progress,” he remarked.

The contributions of small tea growers were also in focus. Bijaygopal Chakraborty, General Secretary of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association, stated: “Small tea farmers have driven the rise of Dooars tea in the last two decades. Their role in the industry’s commercial growth is undeniable.”

Rajat Roy Karji, President of the District Small Tea Growers Association, emphasized the growing number of small tea gardens and their potential to shape the industry’s future.

Both the District Magistrate and SP stressed the production of pesticide-free tea to establish Dooars tea as a unique and sustainable brand globally.

The conclave showcased a documentary chronicling the 150-year history of Dooars tea and launched a commemorative booklet.

Tea traders and researchers from across India participated, fostering rich discussions on the industry’s future.